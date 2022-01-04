CPS in Urgent Need of Available or Retired Nurses due to COVID-19 Surge

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Service (CPS) a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), is in urgent need of retired or available nurses due to the COVID-19 surge that the country is experiencing.

The number of COVID-19 cases within the past week has surged from 36 to over 500 active cases.

Retired or available nurses are needed to complement the current CPS staff to assist with source and contact tracing.

Interested nurses should contact: CPS Department Head Eva Lista-de Weever by emailing: surveillance@sintmaartengov.org

CPS reiterates the importance of observing the preventive measures such as wearing a face mask; keeping a two (2) meter distance; washing your hands frequently, which will protect the health of others within and outside of your household.

Persons are also reminded to practice good respiratory hygiene – covering mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, using tissues and disposing of them correctly, washing your hands immediately after disposing of tissue and avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose, or mouth.

CPS also encourages persons to get their COVID-19.