30ft powerboat grounded at Blowing Rock

ANGUILLA — On Tuesday, 18th January at 9:26 pm officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force (RAPF) assisted the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Services (AFRS) in responding to a report of a boat being grounded at Blowing Rock, located approximately 3.75 miles off Anguilla.

Upon arrival, a 30 ft powerboat with three 300 engines was met at rest, with two occupants namely: Michal Prusa and Miroslav Buckovsky both 47 years males from the Czech Republic.

Mr. Buckovsky was pronounced dead by Dr. Hughes who was present at the scene. Mr. Pursa who had sustained several injuries was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital and is presently warded at the Intensive Care Unit.

The RAPF and the AFRS are continuing their investigation in this matter.