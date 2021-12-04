Vaughn Sams attended Saba Day Ceremony

Oranjestad Sint Eustatius — Vaughn M. Sams represented the island council of Sint Eustatius at The Saba Day Official Ceremony. The Island council was unable to attend due to a pre scheduled arranged trip to the Netherlands for the 31st congress “Ten years after the dismantling of the Netherlands Antilles” and other business.

Sams said that it was an honor to be the appointee and attend such a well put together ceremony. He also stated how impressed he was with the warmth and friendliness of this small island community and particularly the Government of Saba.

On behalf of the Island council Members Ruben Merkman, Clyde I. van Putten, Island council woman and party Leader Rechelline Leerdam, we would like to thank you for your invitation and wish the beautiful people of Saba a happy and hearty Saba day. As usual we extend an invitation with open arms to the charming people of Saba who are welcomed to visit Statia even more frequently with our newly instated watercraft.

This will reconnect the closely knitted comradery that was broken many years ago due to the high airfare rates. We look forward to seeing more interisland interactions and more economic activities between us. Once again congratulations on a 46th Year Saba day under the very fitting theme “Adopting a positive mindset amidst a changing world.”