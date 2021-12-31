Suspect arrested in connection with Ginger Island Road

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Police has arrested a suspect in connection with the October 15 Ginger Island Road shooting.

On Thursday, December 30, in the vicinity of Oyster Pond at approximately 2:00pm, police arrested E.M. for whom an arrest warant was issued in connection with the October 15 shooting. He remain in police custody as the investigation continues.

On the evening of October 15, 2021, police dispatch received a call from St. Maarten Medical Center about a man with a gunshot wound to his upper arm.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of this incident had to do with a parking situation.