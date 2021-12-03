Supermarket fined for selling medicines without a licence

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — A Philipsburg supermarket has been ordered by the Court of First Instance to pay a fine of NAf 700 for selling items considered medicines by law. Those items include creams and ointments such as Vick’s Vapor Rub.

The law related to medicinal items only permits products listed as medicines to be sold in a pharmacy, by doctors or in stores with a special permit from the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA. The supermarket was not in the possession of such a permit.

Unregistered pharmaceuticals sold without a permit may have a bad effect on health.

The illegally stocked items were confiscated from the supermarket and will be destroyed.