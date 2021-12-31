Ring in 2022 Viewing the Great Bay Fireworks Display

PORT ST. MAARTEN – Preparations are well underway to ring in the New Year 2022 in Great Bay with a downscale fireworks display presented by the Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) at midnight on Friday, December 31.

“2021 has been a difficult year for everyone, and therefore the ports contribution to the annual fireworks display had to be limited due to the hard times we are facing.

“At the same time, we have much to be thankful for. Cruise tourism restarted back in June, and we also resumed homeporting operations in July. So far, cruise tourism growth has surpassed our projections for the year. We hope and look forward to a better year and the continued growth in cruise tourism despite the current setbacks taking place in the industry due to the rise of the new variant.

“In conclusion, we wish everybody a safe transition into the New Year. Please be safe when you go out with family and friends by observing the public health safety protocols that are in place,” PSG Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alexander Gumbs said on Tuesday.

The public health guidelines that have been advised/recommended by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) in connection with COVID-19 are wearing a mask, and social distancing. Masks should be worn over your nose and mouth and should be properly secured under your chin.

Continue to practice washing your hands frequently with water and soap for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60 per cent alcohol content; cover coughs and sneezes by using your elbow.

PSG Management wishes everyone a safe and healthy 2022.