KPCN Police report of Wednesday 8th of December until Friday 10th of December 2021

Scheduled Traffic control

THE BOTTOM — On Wednesday 8th of December, a traffic control was held at the J.Z. Ridge Road on Saba. A total of 73 cars were checked and three official reports were issued for not paying the road tax.

Fire at the Stinging Thyme Road

ORANJESTAD — In the afternoon around 2 PM on Wednesday 8th of December, the police station received a report of a fire on the Stinging Thyme Road on St. Eustatius. Upon arrival, it turned out that a small bush was on fire. The fire brigade extinguished the fire.