Motorworld Continues Annual Christmas Donation with Christmas Baskets to Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — It is an annual custom of Motorworld for all Management & Staff to come together to give back to the community during the holiday season. This year, the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center was selected to receive the Annual Christmas Donation.

The Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center was opened in 2011 and currently is the home of 11 young boys. Supported by their 12 staff, the goal of the center is to correct, educate, guide and offer perspective to the young men. It serves as a safe space where they can work positively towards self-improvement.

“I would like to applaud the entire company for always going out of their way and contributing towards this very special event. We strongly believe that sharing is caring,” says Annesa Dwarka, Motorworld Representative.

Thanks to the donations from Motorworld Management & Staff, Christmas baskets containing items such as hygiene products, snacks, cookies and cider were distributed to the residents. Furthermore, a mix of perishable and non-perishable goods were also donated to the Miss Lalie Youth Care and Rehabilitation Center so that they can prepare Christmas dinner. Each member of staff also received a ham and chicken as a show of appreciation for their hard work with the residents. Representatives of Motorworld visited the center to surprise the residents and staff and present them with their Christmas baskets and goods.

“The boys had a great time when you all arrived, and the staff was very grateful to the donation because they had no idea that this was possible in these hard times. We would like to wish a sincere thank you to Motorworld and all of your colleagues,” shares Rikson Martina, Manager at Miss Lalie Center.