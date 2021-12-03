Man charged for firearm and ammunition

ANGUILLA – 37 – year – Old Male Charged for Possession of Firearm and Ammunitions

Levi Lewis 37- year- old male from Island Harbour was arrested and charged for the offenses of possession of a firearm, and two counts of possession of ammunition.

Mr. Lewis appeared before the magistrate court on Wednesday 1st December 2021 and was granted bail in the sum of Thirty Thousand dollars with one surety to re-appear in court on Thursday 3rd February 2022.

His conditions to bail are;

•To be of good behavior and keep the peace.

• Not to travel out of the jurisdiction without the permission of the court

• Not to apply for a new passport, or renew any expired passport currently held until the case has concluded.

• Report to the Valley Police Station every Friday between the hours of 6:00 am and 6:00 pm commencing on Friday 3rd December 2021.

• To continue to reside at his father’s residence in Island Harbour and not to change residence without informing the Police.

The RAPF would like to remind the public that:

a) The defendant is entitled to a fair trial;

b) There is a presumption of innocence until proven guilty;

c) Nothing would be stated or published which would prejudice a fair trial taking place; and

d) Section 115(g) of the Criminal Code applies and which provides for an offense in respect of any person who, while a judicial proceeding is pending, makes use of any speech or writing misrepresenting such proceeding or capable of prejudicing any person in favor of or against any parties to such proceeding, or calculated to lower the authority of any person before whom the proceeding is to be held.