Julisa Frans and Hans Hoogervorst new members for Cft

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — On December 17th, 2021 the Kingdom Council of Ministers approved the appointment of Julisa Frans M.Sc. as a member of the Board of financial supervision (Cft) upon proposal of Sint Maarten and of drs. Hans Hoogervorst as a member upon proposal of the Netherlands. Ms. Frans succeeds Mr. Russell Voges, whose term concluded on October 1st, 2021.

Mr. Hoogervorst succeeds Mr. Henk Kamp, who stepped down on September 24th, 2021 when he became Minister of Defense in the outgoing Rutte III cabinet. Ms. Frans and Mr. Hoogervorst will both join the Board of financial supervision Curaçao and Sint Maarten. In addition, Mr. Hoogervorst is also a member of the Board of financial supervision Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba and of the Board of financial supervision Aruba (CAft).

Julisa Frans is an independent consultant and currently she carries out several consultancy undertakings. This gives her the necessary knowledge and background for her future work endeavors. In the years covering the period from 2008 to 2021, Ms. Frans held various government financial positions, including that of senior financial policy advisor. She was also responsible for various financial aspects of the recovery work after Hurricane Irma. Ms Frans was also a member of the Monitoring Committee charged with monitoring the implementation of the package of reforms and maintaining the overall overview for the government of Sint Maarten.

After a long career in politics in the Netherlands, Mr. Hans Hoogervorst was appointed chairman of the International Accounting Standards Board in London ten years ago as well as member of the Financial Stability Board. From 2007 to 2011, he was chairman of the board of the Authority for Financial Markets in the Netherlands. Prior to that, he was Minister of Public Healthcare, during which time amongst others he introduced a new health care system. Between 2002 and 2003 he was Minister of Finance and from 1998 to 2002 State Secretary of the Ministry of Social Affairs. Before that he was a member of the Second Chamber (House of Representatives) for the VVD.