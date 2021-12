ORANJESTAD, Sint. Eustatius — On Wednesday, 16th of December, a report was made of joyriding and destruction of a company car belonging to an organization on the Leonard E. Sadler Road on St. Eustatius.

Between Monday, 13th of December and Tuesday, the 14th December, the car was taken by an unknown person and after a while returned with damage to the front bumper.

The car was parked in the parking lot in front of the building at the time of the theft. The case is under investigation.