Free Rapid HIV Testing at the Cole Bay Community Helpdesk

Cole Bay, Sint Maarten – The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) in collaboration with the St. Maarten Aids Foundation offered free & confidential HIV testing at the Cole Bay Community Help Desk on Saturday November 27, 2021 from 10 am to 3 pm.

Scores of persons visited the Community Help Desk and took advantage of the opportunity to know their HIV status, which involved a quick health screening and a simple finger prick in taking blood. The results were provided within 10 minutes or less. Visitors also received free condoms and advice and information on sexual health and practices.

Two community officers of CDFHA were present, providing information on the department’s services and answering visitors’ questions.