Fireman sentenced for possession, threat with firearm

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — A firefighter was sentenced this week by the Court of First Instance on Wednesday for threat with a firearm and for illegal firearm possession. He was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, of which 12 months are conditional.

The firefighter threatened another person in the early morning after an evening of drinking. The firefighter said he could not remember the incident.

The actions of the firefighter were unfitting of someone who holds a public function and a role of trust in the community. His behavior may not only affect the way he and, by extension, his profession is viewed, but created feeling of fear and insecurity for the victim and bystanders.