Central Committee of Parliament regarding the draft National Ordinance establishing the Budget of country Sint Maarten for the financial year 2022 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on December 13, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerplandsverordening tot vaststelling van de Begroting van het land Sint Maarten voor het dienstjaar 2022 (Landsverordening begroting 2022)

(Draft National Ordinance establishing the Budget of the country of Sint Maarten for the financial year 2022 (National Ordinance Budget 2022))

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and www.pearlfmradio.sx