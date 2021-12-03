CARIBBEAN AIRLINES GETS ‘FOUR STAR MAJOR AIRLINE’ RATING

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad & Tobago — Caribbean Airlines has been rated a ‘Four Star Major Airline’ by its passengers, in the APEX Official Airline Ratings™ for 2022.

APEX designed the Official Airline Ratings™ to capture the voice of customers’ votes worldwide; this is the only airline rating programme based solely on independently verified passenger feedback.

Caribbean Airlines ‘Four- Star’ status reinforces its place as a world-class carrier, committed to providing an enhanced customer experience, excellent service standards and quality products.

On Wednesday December 01, Caribbean Airlines and other ‘four and five star’ major airline ratings recipients, were honoured and recognised at the annual APEX/IFSA Awards.

The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX’s partnership with TripIt® from Concur®, the world’s highest-rated travel-organizing app.

For the 2022 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ were independently certified by a professional external auditing company.

Commenting on this latest achievement Caribbean Airlines CEO, Garvin Medera said: “We are extremely happy to know that our passengers have given us such favourable ratings. They are at the centre of all we do at the airline. This award is motivating and an affirmation that the focus and effort to enhance the travel experience, is appreciated by our valued customers. As the number one regional air carrier we remain committed to keeping our customers satisfied.”

Caribbean Airlines was also awarded Platinum certification by APEX Health Safety powered by Simplifying in March this year, for its efforts in ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness and sanitisation for its customers’ health and wellness when travelling. This airline is the first regional carrier to be awarded the certification which was granted following a comprehensive month-long audit of the airline’s COVID 19 protocols.

Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) is a global non-profit and one of the world’s largest international airline associations. For the past 42 years APEX has worked to advance passenger experience with the backing of nearly every major airline and valued supplier, reinvesting all of its resources to serving its members and strengthening the worldwide airline industry.