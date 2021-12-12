Approximately 70 Wrecks Identified for Removal

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Ministry of Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI) has identified approximately 70 wrecks in the Great Bay, Upper Prince’s Quarter, and Cul de Sac areas since the commencement of the car wreck removal project at the end of October 2021.

To date, the Ministry has taken inventory of 150 vehicles posing a nuisance to society and the environment. Nearly half of the inventory was categorized as abandoned vehicles, depicting a troubling synopsis of the way society contributes to an existing waste crisis. Within the list, a small number of vehicles were ordered for removal by their owner.

The Ministry anticipates the numbers to increase as the car wreck removal team progresses into Dutch Quarter and the neighboring districts, as well as the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas.

Due to the myriad of derelict vehicles, the Ministry has decided to focus solely on wrecks for the coming weeks, proceeding with a separate assessment of abandoned vehicles, as the removal process differs per category.