Airport Job Fair

AIRPORT — On Saturday December 18th, Ballast Nedam International Projects in collaboration with the Ministry of VSA, the Princes Juliana International Airport (PJIA) and the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) will be hosting its first job fair for the refurbishment of PJIA.

We encourage all workers and subcontractors to come out and apply. It is very important that you walk with a valid ID, Sint Maarten work and residence permit or have Dutch nationality. Applicants must also print their resume and complete an application form on site.

“I am extremely happy to see that we are headed in the right direction of empowering our people and preparing them for a brighter future. I would also like to thank Ballast Nedam International Projects for their cooperation and dedication towards job fairs and job creation throughout this project.” Said Minister Ottley.