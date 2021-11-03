Woman intentionally struck by another female driver

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Detective Department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten is investigating an incident in which a woman was intentionally struck by a driver while standing on the roadside.

At approximately 2:10pm on October 29, Police Central Dispatch received a report about a woman who was struck by a car in the vicinity of Defiance. Police patrols and ambulance personnel were dispatched to the location.

At the scene, the patrol found the woman lying on the road suffering from a compounded broken left leg. She was treated at the scene by paramedics and later transported to Sint Maarten Medical Center.

The victim indicated to police that she had been run over by another woman, the driver of the car, with whom she has been having a problem. After injuring the victim, the woman driver drove off leaving her victim on the roadside. The police patrols later conducted a search of the area to locate the suspect, but they were unable to find her.

Later in the evening, the alleged suspect reported to the police station. She was arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.