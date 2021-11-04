Suspect arrested for being in possession of stolen vehicle

On November 2, 2021, at approximately 1:30 p.m., police spotted a gray Kia Picanto near Jose-Lake Ball Park in Cul-De-Sac. The car was pulled over and routine check found that the VIN number was tampered with and the licence plates did not match the vehices – all signs of a possible stolen car. The vehicle was confiscated pending further investigation.

The driver V.B.J.G. could not give a good story about how he came into possible of the vehicle. He was arrested and remains in custody for further questioning.

The Police Force of St. Maarten KPSM reminds the public to avoid purchasing potentially stolen vehicles. Many stolen vehicles are resold far below their actual value. Some buyers have no idea the vehicles are stolen until it is too late. At that point, the buyers are doubly disadvantaged, as the vehicle can be seized by police, they may be arrested for being in possession of stolen property, and they have lost money.

KPSM is working with its French-side counterparts to halt vehicle thefts on the island. Law enforcement officers from both sides of the island have stepped up controls on all vehicles suspected of being stolen.