St. Maarten Concrete commissions new state of the art Concrete Plant

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The most significant development in Construction on St. Maarten in the past ten years is undoubtedly St. Maarten Concrete NV’s addition of the German-engineered Putzmeister “wet-mix” Concrete Plant.

St. Maarten Concrete NV is now the only Concrete Company in the Caribbean with a wet-mix and dry-mix plant.

The new Wet Mix plant arrived three months ago. It was commissioned just in time to deliver the biggest single pour of Concrete on record when it delivered 738-yards of Concrete to pour the foundation of the New St. Maarten Medical Centre on November 3.

Putzmeister software and hardware Engineers worked around the clock to install the new plant, and they witnessed it in action during the recent pour. They expressed pleasure in being able to deliver an excellent product for St. Maarten.

Founder of St. Maarten Concrete NV Franklin David said adding a second concrete plant for his Company means increasing the “quality guaranty” that his Company stands behind. “It gives major developers and the individual who is just adding on a room to their home the guaranty that we can produce high-quality Concrete with consistency.”

St. Maarten Concrete invited some of its suppliers, clients, and government officials to its Sucker Garden facility on Friday last week to promote the new wet-mix plant.

David said Putzmeister engineers and software developers have trained his staff to operate the new plan. It is by far the most technologically advanced Concrete Plant in the region and provides increased accuracy.

Referring to the new plant, Putzmeister states, “The new wet-mix plant meets the requirements of commercial RMCs, real estate and infrastructure projects. Putzmeister uses the best German engineering to design and manufacture batching plants that meet the requirements of the global construction industry. The new Wet-Mix Batching Plant offers high productivity, high tech operation, ease of maintenance and a clean and safe working environment.”

With the addition of the new plant, St. Maarten Concrete NV now has more production capacity to meet the demand of any project, large or small, on the island. “We have been working on our capacity building. To be the best, we have had to invest significantly in making sure we have more trucks on the road for pumping and delivering Concrete. We are continuously looking for new talent, adding skilled drivers, Batch Plant Operators, and field and lab technicians to our already large team of locals. A key focus of our organization is also ensuring our facility is updated to meet NEN Norms of operation.

NEN is an internationally recognized European standardization body that guides the development of quality and safety for products, services and processes. As part of the quality requirement, St. Maarten Concrete NV has an in-house laboratory to test its Concrete and create concrete mix designs to engineering specifications. The goal is to deliver a high-quality product and provide testing after pours to clients. Clients can also receive cubes to test with independent quality control labs if needed.