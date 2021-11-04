Sint Maarten Lions Club Members celebrate 100th Birthday with Ms. Olive Hodge- Wilson.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The members of the Sint Maarten Lions Club were proud to celebrate the 100th birthday with Ms. Olive Hodge-Wilson on Friday Oct 29th 2021.

Ms. Olive D. G. Hodge- Wilson was born in Saba on October 29th 1921, she moved to Sint Maarten at a very young age and she quickly called Sint Maarten her permanent home.

She is the mother of 4 children, with strong Christian values and a firm belief in God. In a well anticipated speech, the secret to a long and healthy life was revealed. Ms. Hodge-Wilson stated that her life was possible because of God’s Grace and the ability to follow the teachings of the Bible and to remain thankful for your blessings throughout your life.

The centenarian gave a motivational and touching speech, thanking her family members and eloquently reciting a profound Bible verse. Proverbs 3:5 to 6. “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.”

The president of the Lions Club Linette Gibs presented a large gift basket to the centenarian and her family, with a heartwarming speech at the gathering at the John Larmonie Center. President Gibs stated that “during the month of October the Club is celebrating the accomplishments of our seniors and it is an honor to be a part of the celebration.

Ms. Olive is truly an inspirational woman to us all, as she shows us today that it is possible to be healthy and happy as a young teenager on her 100th birthday.”

Member of Parliament and Lions Club member, PDG Lion Claudius Buncamper PMJF was present at the ceremony and wished the centenarian well on behalf of his family, the Sint Maarten Lions Club and the District Governor of District 60B, Lion Claudio Buncamper PMJF.