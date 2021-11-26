Parliament elects new President of Parliament and 2nd Vice President of Parliament

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On, Friday November 26, 2021 during Public Meeting no. 03, the Parliament of Sint Maarten voted on and elected Member of Parliament, Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten as the new President of Parliament. Mrs. Heyliger-Marten previously served as the 2nd Vice President of Parliament.

The office of the President of Parliament became vacant on November 4th, 2021 when Member of Parliament Mr. Rolando Brison by letter dated November 4, 2021, informed Parliament of his resignation as President of Parliament effective said date (IS/212/2021-2022).

With the election of MP Heyliger-Marten as the new President of Parliament, the office of the 2nd Vice President therefore became vacant.

Subsequently in this same meeting Parliament also voted on and elected Member of Parliament Mr. Sidharth M. Bijlani as the 2nd Vice President of Parliament.

With today’s appointments, Parliament handled in accordance with article 57, paragraph 1, of the Constitution which states: Parliament shall appoint a Chairperson and Vice Chairperson from among its members. Article 6 of the Rules of Order of Parliament stipulates that Parliament appoints the Chairperson and the Vice Chairpersons in the first public meeting to be held after the periodic resignation or dissolution.

Effective November 26, 2021, the Presidium comprises:

President of Parliament: Mrs. Grisha S. Heyliger-Marten

1st Vice President of Parliament: Mr. William V. Marlin

2nd Vice President of Parliament: Mr. Sidharth M. Bijlani