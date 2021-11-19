One suspect arrested after a high-speed chase by French Police onto union road, in Cole-Bay

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In the early hours of November 18, 2021 at approximately 03:20 Central Dispatch was notified by the French Police that they were in pursuit of two vehicles which were suspected of being stolen.

The French Police furthermore indicated that they were in the process of crossing the Bellevue in the direction of Union road. Multiple patrols were directed towards the Union road border in order to intercept these vehicles.

Upon arrived at lot number 47, the patrols encountered a patrol car of the French police at the location. The patrols saw two other vehicles, being a black Kia Soul and a white Daihatsu Terios, on Union road and which were both damaged.

Due to a good cooperation between the two police organizations at the scene, they succeeded in arresting one of the suspects who was in one of the allegedly stolen vehicles. However, the other suspect(s) had managed to escape.

The suspect that was apprehended was taken to the Philipsburg police station where he is being held for questioning. During the course of the pursuit, the suspect(s) damaged the fencing of four properties and destroyed several GEBE water supply lines on Union road.

The two cars involved in the chase were impounded in connection with further investigation. This investigation is still ongoing together with the French counterparts.