ODM: 21st Named Storm Wanda Remains Active. Continue to be Vigilant and Prepared

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – As the country counts down to the closure of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season which has less than four weeks to go, the 21st named storm that formed last week in the northern Atlantic Ocean and posing no threat to Sint Maarten, remains active in the middle of the ocean.

Wanda is the last on the regular list of storm names. With less than four weeks to go, Wanda might not be the last storm to form and therefore there is an auxiliary list of names that weather forecasters will utilize in the event another storm system was to develop.

The first five names on the auxiliary list are Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, and Emery.

Even though tropical storm activity has subsided during the past weeks, that does not mean the hurricane season is over and to let your guard down, and therefore the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) is calling on residents and the business community to remain vigilant. The season runs through November 30.

Continue to monitor local weather reports issued by the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten for advisories related to any adverse weather.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and how to prepare for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.”

Listen to the Government Radio station – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season.