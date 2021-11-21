Minister Doran encourages homeownership to the SBoD of SMHDF

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The honorable Minister of Public housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Management, Egbert Doran, has inquired on the potential opportunity for homeownership on a case by case basis for Belvedere residents in recent discussions. A letter was addressed to the chairman of the Supervisory Board of Directors (SBoD) of the Sint Maarten Housing Development Foundation (SMHDF), following his town hall meeting with residents held on November 2nd, 2021 at the Belvedere Community Center.

The Minister noted that documents including sales information invitations, appraisals for duplex homes and draft purchasing contracts dating back as far as 2004 suggests there were previous considerations by SMHDF to enable homeownership. However, these efforts were never materialized. The minister expressed his interest in exploring feasible measures, including the appropriate criteria and considerable factors that need to be taken into consideration to materialize homeownership and permit residents to execute the necessary repairs and improve their living conditions.