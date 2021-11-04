Member States and Associate Countries of the Caribbean Development and Cooperation Committee will Address Challenges to Accelerate the Recovery and Strengthen Economic Resilience in the Subregion

The 20th meeting of the ECLAC subsidiary body’s Monitoring Committee will take place on Friday, November 5.

On Friday, November 5, the Member States and Associate Countries of the Caribbean Development and Cooperation Committee will meet virtually in order to address the challenges posed by the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and to strengthen economic resilience in the subregion at the twentieth meeting of the Monitoring Committee of this subsidiary body of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

The Caribbean Development and Cooperation Committee (CDCC) officially meets every two years, its main objectives being to promote and strengthen economic and social cooperation and integration among the countries of the Caribbean and with the rest of Latin America, to foster the sharing of information and experiences among its membership, incentivize common positions and strategies on economic and social issues among Caribbean nations as well as its relations with third countries, and present those positions to international forums and agencies.

In this Twentieth Meeting of the Monitoring Committee of the CDCC, participating authorities and experts will also debate how to support the recovery through regional solidarity and integration, and safeguarding the health of the Caribbean. They will also present the United Nations Multinational Framework for Sustainable Development in the Caribbean and review the implementation of the 2020 program of work for the subregion, among other matters.

The meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. (UTC/GMT -4 hrs) on November 5 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago with opening remarks by Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC; Christian Guillermet-Fernández, Deputy Minister for Multilateral Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, in his capacity as President of the 38th Session of ECLAC; and Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Chair of the CDCC.

Prior to this meeting, the Seminar on non-communicable diseases and their impact on sustainable development in the Caribbean will be held on November 4, starting at 9:00 a.m., with opening remarks by Alicia Bárcena, Executive Secretary of ECLAC, and Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Both meetings will be broadcast live in their entirety via ECLAC’s website, at https://live.cepal.org/CDCC/ and on social media at Twitter (@eclac_un) and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/eclac).

All interested members of the press are invited to follow the debates at both meetings. There will be simultaneous English-Spanish interpretation. To participate, please register in advance at:

https://eventos.cepal.org/event/61/registrations/122/



What: Twentieth meeting of the Caribbean Development and Cooperation Committee (CDCC) and Seminar on non-communicable diseases and their impact on sustainable development in the Caribbean.

Who: Seminar on November 4. Opening remarks at (09:00 a.m. Trinidad and Tobago, UTC/GMT -4) by:

Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC Executive Secretary.

Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meeting of the CDCC Monitoring Committee, November 5 (at 9:00 a.m. Trinidad and Tobago, UTC/GMT -4) with opening remarks by:

Alicia Bárcena, ECLAC Executive Secretary.

Christian Guillermet-Fernández, Deputy Minister for Multilateral Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica.

Camillo Gonsalves, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

When: Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, 09:00 a.m. Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago (UTC/GMT -04:00).

Where: Virtual connection via ECLAC’s website and at https://live.cepal.org/CDCC/ (with simultaneous English-Spanish interpretation).

Advance registration required at https://eventos.cepal.org/event/61/registrations/122/



More information:

For queries and to arrange interviews, contact ECLAC’s Public Information Unit in Santiago, Chile. Email: prensa@cepal.org; telephone: (+56 2) 22 10 20 40.

At the ECLAC Subregional Headquarters for the Caribbean (Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago), contact:

Email: eclac-media-pos@eclac.org; telephone: (868) 224-8075.

