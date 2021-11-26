LU hosts successful health fair

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Learning Unlimited hosted a successful health fair on Tuesday, November 23 to afford its students the opportunity to engage and learn from various health care professionals.

The fair was part of the school’s “Health Week” and its efforts to show the students how to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Various health care professionals took part in the fair and came prepared with hand-on tools so that the students would have a good impression of what their respective professions entails.

In attendance were Nutritionist Swinda Richardson, Integrative Health Coach Nolan Nantom, Eye Specialist Benny Oosterhof, Medical Doctor Dr. Sonia Swanston, Esther Halley of the Red Cross, Dr. Ullal from AUC (American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine), Nurse Sheldon Simpson, Cylred Richardson & Staff from the Ambulance Department and Dentist Leonie Bryson.

Each of the aforementioned specialists and health/medical professionals had a designated space in the school’s gymnasium to address the students and give demonstrations. Minister of Health Omar Ottley was also in attendance to open the event with a short speech.

LU’s management and staff extended thanks to the Minister, specialists and health/medical professionals for taking the time to contribute to Health Week and simultaneously educating the students.