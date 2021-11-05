Jemila Holaman to represent St. Maarten at the 12th UNESCO Youth Forum

PHILPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Jemila Holaman will represent St. Maarten at the 12th UNESCO Youth Forum that will take place online on November 19, 2021, during the 41st session of the UNESCO general assembly.

Ms. Holaman, a recent graduate of Nottingham Trent University with a Master’s Degree with distinction in Biomedical Science has undergone rigorous training and conducted both literature research as well as laboratory studies in the field. She also possess a first-class Bachelor’s honors degree in Biomedical Science and has four years of experience in academic scientific research across several disciplines including but not limited to microbiology, specifically antimicrobials, focusing on the challenge of resistance, bioethical challenges and considerations, and potential solutions to emerging challenges.

Jemila Holaman, a former member of the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament, has taken part in various public speeches and debates surrounding topics and issues relevant to Sint Maarten and its youth. In this role, and also as a Girls’ Brigader, she has taken part in various volunteer activities in collaboration with several community outreach programs and has volunteered at several regional Girl Brigade camps. Currently, she acts as an advisor for the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament, and assists where needed as a debate moderator. In addition, Ms. Holaman, is a member of the Elite Souliga Toastmasters, and participates in Leadercast and Live to Lead conferences.

Prior to returning to St. Maarten, Ms. Holaman represented the island in Turkey, in an Erasmus+ youth exchange where she and a group of individuals analyzed the orphanage system of that country and recommended ways that this system can be improved by comparing and contrasting programs and regulations among different countries.

“The Sint Maarten National Commission for UNESCO is pleased that Ms. Jemila Holaman will be participating in the 12th UNESCO Youth Forum from amongst the many young people who were nominated. Although national commissions nominate a candidate, UNESCO selects the participants. We are confident Ms. Holaman will represent Sint Maarten well on this international platform and will give valuable contributions towards the development of a draft Plan of Action for and by Youth for the post COVID-19 period,” stated Marcellia Henry, Secretary General-UNESCO.