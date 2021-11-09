Detention suspended for ‘Hyacinth’ suspects

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The detention has been suspended for two police officers suspected of seeking bribes, abuse of function, and divulging confidential information to a third party. They remain suspects in this investigation codenamed “Hyacinth”.

This case will be handled by the Court of First Instance in the first quarter of 2022.

The officers were arrested on October 30 and 31 by the National Detectives (in Dutch “Landsrecherche”) in this ongoing investigation. The two officers were subsequently suspended from their posts by the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

Anyone with information about this case or any other that falls within the preview of the National Detectives is encouraged to contact the detectives on +1721 542 2409.

The National Detectives investigates criminal acts committed by public officials, including the police. The organization carries out investigations regarding corruption, abuse of power, favoritism, and professional misconduct among others based on facts and behaviors related to government, persons or legal entities that are involved in or execute public tasks.