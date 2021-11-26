CPS advises community to take preventive measures to prevent Hand Foot and Mouth Disease

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department within the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development & Labour, is calling on the community and in particular parents and guardians, day care centers and play schools, to take preventive measures to mitigate Hand Foot and Mouth Disease (HFMD) by taking extra measures to prevent the aforementioned by washing hands often with soap and water.

CPSs communicable diseases surveillance system has picked up a number of cases within the community.

Parents/guardians who have a child exhibiting any symptoms of HFMD, and has an appointment with the Baby Wellness Clinic, are hereby requested to call to reschedule the child’s appointment.

HFMD is a common viral illness that usually affects infants and children who are 10-years of age or younger. It can sometimes occur in adults. There is no vaccine to protect against the viruses that cause hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Symptoms of HFMD include cold-like conditions, fever, mouth sores, loss of appetite, cough, and a skin rash; a non-itchy red rash that develops on the hand and the feet, and sometimes the rash can develop into painful blisters; painful mouth ulcers.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is spread from person to person through nose and throat secretions (such as saliva, sputum, or nasal mucus), blister fluid, or stool of infected persons. When handling secretions, it is advisable to apply the necessary preventive measures.

Persons with symptoms should consult their family physician and take necessary preventive measures in order to mitigate an increase in the number of cases.

To lower your risk of being infected with hand, foot and mouth disease, wash your hands often with soap and water, especially after changing diapers and using the toilet; disinfecting dirty surfaces and soiled items, including toys.

First wash the items with soap and water, and then disinfect them with a solution of chlorine bleach; and avoiding close contact such as kissing, hugging, thumb-sucking, nail-chewing or sharing eating utensils or cups with infected persons.

Hand, foot and mouth disease is not the same as foot and mouth disease, which affects cattle, sheep and pigs. The two infections are unrelated, and you cannot catch hand, foot and mouth disease from animals.

For more information call CPS at 914 or email surveillance@sintmaartengov.org