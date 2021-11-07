Caribbean Airlines returns to Curacao twice weekly, starting December 3rd

Port-of-Spain — Caribbean Airlines continues to roll out its commercial schedule with the addition of twice weekly service between Trinidad and Curacao, starting December 3, 2021.

Non-stop, return flights between Piarco International and Curacao International Airports will operate twice weekly, each Tuesday and Friday. The schedule is timed to facilitate connections throughout the Caribbean Airlines network. 

TRINIDAD TO CURACAO RETURN SCHEDULE

Route

Flight #

Day of Week

Start Date

Dep

Arr

POS-CUR

BW400

FRIDAY

3-Dec-21

1:15PM

2:55PM

CUR-POS

BW401

FRIDAY

3-Dec-21

5:50PM

7:30PM

POS-CUR

BW400

TUESDAY

7-Dec-21

11:00AM

12:40PM

CUR-POS

BW401

TUESDAY

7-Dec-21

4:30PM

6:10PM

Flights are available for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com, Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Reservations Sales and Service Centres, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.

*Please note that flight schedules are subject to change.

