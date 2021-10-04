World Food Day Guided tour and lecture at SXM Hillside & Eco Resort

Great Bay, St Maarten — The Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs in collaboration with the SXM Hillside and Eco Resort (South reward) is hosting a free nature hike & guided tour of the botanical garden and lecture on Saturday October 16, 2021 from 06.30am to 10:00am.

Participants will enjoy to a complimentary breakfast and refreshments. The family friendly hike starts can accommodate a maximum of 30 persons. Therefore, interested persons are encouraged to register before Wednesday May 12 2021. Participants are encouraged to wear light clothing and proper shoes for the rugged terrain.

Feel free to contact the department at cdfha@sintmaartengov.org or contact the various Community Help Desks: +1721-5204315 (Cole Bay); +1721-5207651 (Dutch Quarter) for more information or to register. Registration ends on Wednesday October 13, 2021.