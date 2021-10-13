Windward Islands Teachers Union (W.I.T.U.) Board Election 2021

MADAM ESTATE, Sint Maarten — This communique is to inform all W.I.T.U. members and the general public, that the board will be holding their elections on October 28th, 2021 at 6:30pm. This will take place in our office at Rembrandt Plein #39, Madam Estate. During this gathering, the financial and secretarial report will be presented to the members for their perusal.

Based on our constitution, each member has the right and the opportunity to postulate

themselves to serve on the board for a period of three years. As a board member of W.I.T.U. you will be advocating for the rights of teachers while promoting a safe work environment for all.

The deadline to submit your name as a candidate for the upcoming elections will be October 22nd, 2021. This can be done by contacting the board via our email witu.teachers@gmail.com before the deadline.

Finally, to partake in this upcoming election, each member must provide proof of membership by presenting a copy of their last pay slip. Feel free to contact us for further information.