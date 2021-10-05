Traffic Dept. investigation several accidents from over weekend

MIDDLE REGION, Sint Maarten — The Traffic Department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating several accidents that took place over the weekend.

On 3 October, 2021, around 9:45pm, Police Central Dispatch was notified of a traffic accident near the corner of Middle Region Road and Hilda B. Richardson Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, it appears that the driver of the gray i10 was attempting to overtake another car, while a Hummer was approaching from the opposite direction; they collided. It also appeared that both the driver and co-occupant of the i10 were under the influence of alcohol. Both were detained as the investigation continues.





COLEBAY, Sint Maarten — Around 3:00am on 4 October 2021, Police Central Dispatch was notified of a traffic accident in which a scooter rider was seriously injured.

At the scene, the patrol found that the scooter rider was on Welfare Road coming from the traffic circle heading in the direction of Simpson Bay. The rider drove at such high speed that he lost control, struck the road divider and landed more than 100 meters further up on Welfare Road. The rider was tended at the scene by paramedics for his fractured collarbone and severe scrapes and transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center for further treatment.

KPSM reinforces its warning to scooter and motorcycle riders to adhere to road rules and to take into consideration other road users. Thave noticed an increase in risky behavior by certain groups of road users, which is causing concern for the safety of the general public.

Serious accidents keep occurring and due to their severity the results are often (severe) injuries or death of the rider or other road users.



LITTLE BAY, Sint Maarten — On Monday, 4 October 2021, at approximately 9:00am, the Central Dispatch received a notification that a SUV had overturned on the Spanish Fort Road, Little Bay.

At the scene, it appeared that a gray SUV was unable to negotiate the slope, went backwards, struck the concrete edge of the road and flipped over. The driver suffered several abrasions and was treated at the scene by paramedics. The investigation is still ongoing.



Police hand out 23 tickets for traffic violations

SIMPSON BAY, Sint Maarten — Police officers wrote out 23 tickets to drivers for various traffic violations on Sunday, 3 October 2021 in Simpson Bay. The control was part of the measures aimed at reducing crime and preventing traffic laws violations. The controls focused on driving without seatbelts, tinted windows, vehicles not fit for the road (lacking all technical driving requirements), and non-payment of road tax.

The controls also doubled as training for rookie police officers with the goal of helping them

better their skills while improving service to the community. The controls were under the

supervision of the police training instructors and senior police officers.