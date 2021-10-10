TOXIC party ends toxic with shooting inside XO Night Club

SIMPSON BAY — At approximately 11:30pm a shooting took place the XO Night Club above Pollos Hermanos restaurant. The venue was host for the night of a party touted as the Toxic Fantasy party. Unfortunately, for two of the party goers the night ended in toxic situation.

At the party an ex couple met up and started an argument with each other. What the cause of the argument or what it was about is unknown. At one point, the male partner shot the female – twice. According to bystanders, the woman was shot in her foot and in her side.