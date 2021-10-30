The St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League, official charter of Babe Ruth League, Inc.

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League is thrilled to announce that they are an official charter of the Babe Ruth League, Inc. Babe Ruth Inc. is a non-profit, educational organization, named after one of the greatest baseball players of all time – George Herman “Babe” Ruth.

Babe Ruth League, Inc. has been promoting the sport of baseball and softball for nearly 70 years with “well over one million players on some 60,000+ teams in more than 11,000 leagues and over 1.9 million volunteers” through its various age-group divisions, namely Cal Ripken Baseball (for ages 4-12), Babe Ruth Baseball 13-18, Babe Ruth Softball, Bambino Buddy Ball and Xtreme Fastpitch. Its mission has remained unchanged, which is to afford every child the opportunity to play the game of baseball and softball.

The St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League shares the same mission in creating baseball opportunities for the youths of Sint Maarten. It is the intention of the League to create teams throughout the different districts on both the French and the Dutch side of the Island.

The official season will commence in 2022 however, the League aims to participate in the First Regional Tournament to be held in the Bahamas in June of 2022. The St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League encourages all persons between the ages of 10-18 years old who are interested in being a part of an dynamic league to contact the St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League at the following email address: sxmbaberuthleague@gmail.com

Persons willing to be a part of the league by contributing their time as a coach, trainer, sorcerers, umpire, and/or volunteer can also reach out with the email provided,

Follow us on social media:

https://www.instagram.com/sxmbaberuthleague/

https://www.facebook.com/sxmbaberuthleague