Ten aspiring coast-guarders completed their Coastguard Basic Training (BOK)

Willemstad/ Philipsburg — Last Friday October 09, the first 10 aspiring coast-guarders of the new Coastguard Basic Training (BOK) completed their studies and received their diplomas.

The young coast-guarders from Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten started their one-year study on January 1, 2020, but due to the outbreak of Covid-19, this became one and a half years.

During the BOK, the aspirants learned many different skills and theoretical knowledge. Such as safety at sea, first aid, firearms and marksmanship, boarding techniques, maritime laws & conventions and physical training. Discipline and Integrity were important topics during the training. In addition, they followed the training to become a special police officer (BAVPOL) at the Police Training Institute Law Enforcement and Security Curaçao (ORV).

The result is independent and reliable coast-guarders who are ready for the challenges of maritime law enforcement.