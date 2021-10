Willemstad, Curacao – The President of the Parliament of Curaçao Mrs. Charetti America-Francisca (MFK) met this morning with the Social and Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao and was informed about the tasks and activities of this tripartite advisory body.

During the introductory meeting with the Acting President and some of the members of the SER, the topics discussed included among others the role of the SER with regards to private members’ bills from parliament.