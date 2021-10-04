“Preparing For The World of Work” workshop to be hosted by SSSD on October 7, 2021

Empowering youth with tools be successful in the workforce

PHILIPSBURG – It is not uncommon for many students to defer their tertiary education and pursue work opportunities after secondary school. Unfortunately, many of these graduates are often not properly equipped with the knowledge to secure jobs. In response to this, The Student Support Services Division of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport has taken the initiative to create a workshop that will enable recent graduates, or students who are contemplating going into the workforce, to be more successful in job applications and interviews.

This free workshop, entitled “Preparing for The World of Work,” will be held online on October 7, 2021 from 5:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M.

According to SSSD officials, this workshop will cover the main challenges youth encounter when trying to apply for jobs, and how to solve them. For example, participants will learn how to make a resume and cover letter that will list their educational background information and skills in a presentable and professional way. Participants will also receive advice on how to sharpen their interviewing skills and receive tips on how to ‘Dress for Success’. Participants will also be given tips to assist them in being successful in the workplace.

“The overall aim is to empower our youth with the tools to be successful in the workforce whether they remain there short or long term,” the SSSD officials noted.

Students are encouraged to register, in advance for the “Preparing For The World of Work” workshop so that an invitation can be emailed to them. Students may also click on the link on the Student Support Services Division Facebook page. If parents or students have any questions on these workshops, they can contact the Student Support Services Division at telephone 543-1235 or studentsupportservices@sintmaartengov.org for more information.

The Student Support Services Division (SSSD) provides services to students referred by the schools such as psychological services, counseling services, social work services, educational diagnostic