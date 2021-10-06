Minister Ottley signs off updated incidental work instruction that strengthens local labor resources.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley hereby informs the public that the legal framework established in the National Ordinance on foreign labor and the National Decree constituting general measures on foreign labor remains in full effect.

For applications concerning projects, the legal framework must be considered and applied in its entire context, whereby there is an obligation for the employer pursuant to Articles 5 and 9 of the National Ordinance and Article 3 of the National Decree, to first recruit on the local labor market before hiring foreign workers. The employer must submit proof of sufficient efforts to do so on the basis of Article 3 of the National Decree.

Article 2; prohibits employers from employing foreign workers without a work permit. The concept of employment should be interpreted broadly. This applies to labor on the basis of an employment contract and for services that are based on consultancy services or labor deriving from an agreement to provide services.

Exceptions to this prohibition are included in article 3 of the National Ordinance on foreign labor and Article 5 of the National Decree constituting general measures on foreign labor.

Work permits must be issued for labor deriving from projects, if this work is carried out by migrant workers. The issuing of work permits can be conditioned based on article 6 of the National Ordinance on foreign labor.

The Division of Labor Affairs & Social Services together with the National Employment Service Center (NESC) will: