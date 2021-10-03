KPSM Police report of October 2nd 2021

Man arrested for destroying brother’s car

On Wednesday afternoon, September 29, 2021, at approximately 1:30pm, Police Central Dispatch received a call about a family disturbance in The-Keys in Sucker Garden. At the scene, officers encountered a heated argument between two men who later proved to be brothers.

Officers attempted to mediate between the two brothers. However, one with the initials V.J.G., was unreasonable. It also emerged that moments earlier he had smashed the windshield of his brother’s car. He was arrested and taken to the police station. The investigation continues.

Two suspects arrested for lewd acts with a minor and rape

The Police Department of Youth and Morals has arrested two suspects in connection with two ongoing investigations that occurred over the past months. On September 28, 2021, a male suspect with initials H. St. A. was arrested in relation to lewd conduct he committed with a minor. He’s in custody pending further investigation.

The second suspect with initials A.M.J.M. was arrested on September 30, 2021, for a rape that occurred about a month ago. He is also held pending further investigation.

Suspect arrested attempting to steal a car in Cole-Bay

At approximately 12:10am on October 1, 2021, police patrol received a report of an attempted vehicle break-in on Locust Tree Drive in Cole Bay. At the scene, they found a man attempting to break a car window with the possible intent to steal the car.

The suspect with initials A.R.P.B. was apprehended through a swift action of the patrol. He is held by police pending further investigation.