Join DCNA’s Free Big Live Nature Quiz and Win a Sailing Trip 

The Dutch Caribbean Nature Alliance (DCNA) invites students ages 12-14 that live on Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius to participate in the second installment of the Big Live Nature Quiz for Kids! It’s free, online, live, interactive and includes questions about Dutch Caribbean animals.

This fun quiz is in English but questions will also have Dutch and Papiamentu subtitles.

Several schools are participating throughout the Dutch Caribbean. Students may participate online from home or at school events. Contact DCNA today to learn how to host an event at your school!

You can join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/classmates. The winning team will win a sailing/snorkel trip around their island.

Make sure to register at biglivenaturequiz.org.





Date and Time

Students of the six Dutch Caribbean islands ages 12-14 and older are invited to participate in the second annual Big Live Nature Quiz for kids. The quiz will take place on Wednesday October 20th, from 10:00am-11:30am AST.

Teams

Join alone or form a team with max 4 friends/family/colleagues.

Location

You can participate in two ways. Participants can play online from home with friends and family or you can participate in one of the many classrooms hosting the event!

Reserve your spot

Groups consisting of one to four members must pre-register at biglivenaturequiz.org to participate.

Requirements

It is not necessary to prepare or study for the quiz in advance. All you need to participate is an online registration (biglivenaturequiz.org), an internet connection, a computer, a phone to answer questions, and a good attitude.

If you form a team and join from home, you need to physically get together behind 1 computer and only need 1 cell phone per team to send your team-answer.