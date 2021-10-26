Holland House receives World Travel Awards 2021

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — Holland House Beach Resort, located in Philipsburg Sint Maarten, has placed Sint Maarten on the global map by winning the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA) in two different categories:

Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel 2021

Sint Maarten’s Leading Hotel Suite 2021

By winning the awards, Holland House cemented its reputation as fine boutique hotels in Sint Maarten that offers premium services to its guests on consistent basis. It’s also a great testimony to Sint Maarten’s resiliency as the 55 rooms at Holland House were severely damaged by Hurricane Irma. Under the professional guidance of renowned architect of Sint Barts, Johannes Zingerle, the rooms on the Executive Floor were remodeled and one his creations, “the Royal Suite” is now an award-winning ocean suite in the fiercely contested “Leading Hotel Suite” category.

Paul Boetekees, Managing Director of Holland House, stated: “We are proud with this great achievement for Holland House Beach Hotel. True success in not a matter of reaching the top but it’s in staying there. That is often the biggest challenge. Luckily, we are blessed beyond measure to have an amazing team of staff members & managers that always go the extra mile to satisfy the needs of our customers. Thanks to their ongoing commitment we are in the position to stay on top of our game and to make sure that Sint Maarten gets recognition on global scale”.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 and serves to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry, and its annual program is renowned as the most prestigious and comprehensive in the global industry.