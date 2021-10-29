Four years imprisonment sought for main suspect in ‘Draco’

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – A four-year imprisonment has been requested by the prosecutor for the main suspect in the anti-corruption investigation codenamed “Draco”. The execution of the eighteen-month probation he received in a previous case was also requested by the prosecutor.

The main suspect S.J.M. is facing charges of tax fraud and money laundering.

His three co-suspects in this Anti-Corruption Taskforce TBO case are facing charges of tax fraud and money laundering (G.F.), tax fraud and forgery (L.J.J.), and tax fraud (D.L.). A sentence of 18 months imprisonment is requested for each of these suspects.

The prosecutor also seeks to recover funds and/or assets gained by the suspects via their criminal activities.

The “Draco” investigation started in 2019 and is related to fraudulent activities at Port St. Maarten. The case was dealt with in Court this week with the prosecutor stating the sentencing demand on Wednesday morning.

The Court of First Instance will render a verdict in this case on Thursday, December 23, at 11:30am.

The Anti-Corruption Taskforce TBO of the Attorney-General’s Office of Curacao, St. Maarten, Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba focuses on a specialized approach to combat corruption and undermining financial and economic crime. Additionally, the team investigates fraud, forgery and money laundering.