CARIBBEAN AIRLINES RETURNS TO FORT LAUDERDALE!

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, — Caribbean Airlines re-introduces service between Ft. Lauderdale and Kingston, Jamaica and Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Ft. Lauderdale just in time for the Holiday Season.

Starting from December 07, customers can fly twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays between Kingston, Jamaica and Ft. Lauderdale. These services will continue beyond the holiday peak period to provide improved connectivity between the two cities.

Additionally, from December 12, 2021 to January 10, 2022, the airline will operate a twice weekly seasonal service on Thursdays and Sundays between Port of Spain, Trinidad and Ft. Lauderdale.

Effective December 07, 2021

Non-Stop Flights between Kingston, Jamaica and Ft. Lauderdale

ROUTE FLIGHT NUMBER DAY DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME Kingston to Ft. Lauderdale BW 31 Tues & Thurs 7:05 A.M. 08:55 A.M. Ft. Lauderdale to Kingston BW 30 Tues & Thurs 10:55A.M. 12:35 P.M.

Effective December 12 until 10th January 2022

Non-stop Flights between Port of Spain, Trinidad and Ft. Lauderdale

ROUTE FLIGHT NUMBER DAY DEPARTURE TIME ARRIVAL TIME Trinidad to Ft. Lauderdale BW 480 Thurs, Sun 10:55 A.M. 2:00 P.M. Ft. Lauderdale to Trinidad BW 481 Thurs & Sun 4:00 P.M. 08:45 P.M.

Flights are open for sale via www.caribbean-airlines.com , the Reservations Sales and Service Centres, the Caribbean Airlines Mobile App, Ticket Offices and Travel Agents.

Also, through the airline’s website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for COVID-19 tests.

Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight.