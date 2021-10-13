Business closure extended to 1 A.M.

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — On Wednesday October 13th; The Ministers of TEATT and VSA held a meeting with night life business owners to discuss protocols and business closing hours moving forward.

During discussions, both Ministers agreed to extend the hours of night life for businesses to 1 A.M. The extension will go into effect on Friday October 15th leading into 1 AM on October 16th. The Ministers stressed on the importance of health protocols and thorough screening, which will require persons to show proof of being fully vaccinated or having proof of a negative COVID-19 test result in order to enter establishments.

The business owners were given the opportunity to get their health pass procedures established within short. This health pass will be strictly enforced as of the 22nd of October 2021. Strict inspections will be carried out by the inspectors, prior to this date, at the various establishments to ensure compliance with the health pass procedures.