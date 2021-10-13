A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL 6:00 PM TODAY

PUBLIC WEATHER FORECAST FOR ST. MAARTEN

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 @ 06:00 LST (10:00 UTC)

VALID UNTIL: Thursday morning (06:00 LST) October 14, 2021

…A HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN

UNTIL 12:00 PM THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021…

WEATHER:

Today through Thursday morning: Generally cloudy, slightly hazy, and breezy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Forecast High: 30°C / 86°F Forecast Low: 24°C / 75°F

Sunset Today: 5:51 P.M. Sunrise Tomorrow: 6:05 A.M.

SURFACE WINDS:

Today: Southeasterly with a gentle to moderate breeze of 08 to 18 mph and occasional higher gusts.

Tonight through Thursday morning: Southeasterly to southerly with a light to gentle breeze of 05 to 12 mph.

SYNOPSIS:

An abundantly moist and unstable atmosphere will maintain cloudiness, moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms across the region. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rock-fall should be vigilant as areas already saturated could lead to flooding.

Moreover, varying concentrations of Saharan dust will also affect visibility and air quality. Persons with allergies or respiratory illnesses should continue taking precautions.

Small craft and high surf advisories are in effect for St. Maarten as long period, northerly swells are forecast to continue produce above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

STATE OF THE SEA: Moderate to rough WAVES/SWELLS: 6 to 8 feet

SPECIAL FEATURE: None.

OUTLOOK through Friday morning: Generally cloudy and slightly hazy with isolated showers and possible isolated thunderstorms.

FORECASTER: Gordon

The next weather forecast will be issued today at 12:00 LST (16:00 UTC).

