Traffic situation on L.B Scott Road at rush hour

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM has spent the first weeks of this new school year monitoring/regulating the traffic flow in and around Cul-De-Sac, the main school district of Sint Maarten.

Led by Inspector H.H. Roumou, the “bike-team” has monitored the systematic flow of traffic in and out of St. Peters, South Reward, and surrounding areas. The group has also looked for best possible strategies to minimize inconvenience to bus drivers and parents dropping children off at school.

KPSM reminds motorcyclists who continue dropping off their children to school while not wearing a motorcycle helmet or with two or more children on the motorcycle to consider this could be potentially dangerous for you as the motorcyclist, your children, and/or for ther road users.

Some safe driving tips:

• Focus on driving – Keep your full attention on driving at all times, no multitasking.

• Do not use your phone or any other electronic device while driving.

• Slow down. Speeding gives you less time to react and increases the severity of an accident.

• Drive defensively! – Be aware of what other drivers around you are doing, and expect the unexpected. Assume other motorists will do something crazy; always be prepared to avoid it.

• Be aware of other types of road users, such as scooter riders, cyclists and pedestrians.

KPSM thank the community for its efforts and cooperation during the busy morning hours on the roads and in the school areas.