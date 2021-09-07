TEATT Minister Promotes Agri-Tourism, fast tracking business license process a priority

PHILIPSBURG, SINT MAARTEN — Sunday, September 5, recently sworn in Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) Roger Lawrence met with the management team of Sint Maarten’s newest five-star luxury boutique hotel ‘The Morgan’ to discuss key areas pertaining to responsible tourism.

The hotel grows its own crops to offer guests a farm-to-table experience. In a separate meeting, Minister Lawrence also met with local agricultural farmer Denicio Wyatt and discussed Agri-tourism and its opportunities on the island.

“Food Tourism has grown considerably and has become one of the most dynamic and creative segments of tourism. Sint Maarten continues to be highly praised for its diverse food scene, and culinary experiences are top-of-mind among today’s travelers. People are seeking connection with what they eat and that is what is being offered here. There is no reason why the hard work of our creative sector, can’t reach the hearts and minds of our guest,” said Minister Lawrence.

“We need to create stable instruments of cooperation to develop and promote our tourism sector. The engagement with other sectors like Agri-tourism will stimulate creative environments, build synergies, and develop opportunities and collaborations to enhance our overall tourism product”, stated Lawrence.

The newly appointed minister, his cabinet and ministry eagerly continue to meet with stakeholders in the tourism industry. “If we want to innovate, joint collaborations within sectors need to take place, and government can contribute. Entrepreneurs both local and abroad must be facilitated in the process of starting their business. In most countries, a business license can be obtained within days. It is one of my highest priorities at team TEATT, to fast-track this process”, Lawrence added.