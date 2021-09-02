Student arrested at school with marijuana

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Another student was arrested at school today, Wednesday, for the possession of marijuana. The illicit drugs were discovered in a routine check of students’ bags.

The police was notified of the find around 7:30am and officers went to the school to make the arrest. The teenager remains detained pending further investigation.

The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM understands how challenging it is for parents to deal with children when it involves selling or use of drugs among teenagers. However, parents must talk to their children about the perils of drugs and help them separate fact from fiction.

Parental and community involvement in combating drugs is paramount now with children exposed to drugs via various avenues at increasingly younger ages. The (social) media is rife with images that promote drugs, smoking, and drinking as cool, fun, or as a natural part of life. These images must be tackled in real life by parents and guardians to help prevent young people coming into contact with the law.